Kate Middleton Has a Monochrome Moment in Wide-Leg Camel Trousers and a Matching Overcoat
Kate Middleton is switching up her signature style silhouette. Today, the Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband, Prince William, for a visit to Balfour Hospital in Orkney, Scotland, as part of their ongoing joint royal tour of the country. Wearing her signature camel-hued overcoat courtesy of Massimo Dutti, the duchess paired the piece with matching wide-leg trousers, effectively making a new fashion statement. She also chose a coordinating knit sweater by Temperley London, a plaid scarf and brown suede pointed-toe pumps to complement the look. As for beauty, Kate wore her hair in a voluminous, pinned-back half ponytail and accessorized with dangling earrings and a suede mini clutch purse.www.goodhousekeeping.com