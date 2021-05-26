Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kate Middleton Has a Monochrome Moment in Wide-Leg Camel Trousers and a Matching Overcoat

By Bianca Betancourt
goodhousekeeping.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton is switching up her signature style silhouette. Today, the Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband, Prince William, for a visit to Balfour Hospital in Orkney, Scotland, as part of their ongoing joint royal tour of the country. Wearing her signature camel-hued overcoat courtesy of Massimo Dutti, the duchess paired the piece with matching wide-leg trousers, effectively making a new fashion statement. She also chose a coordinating knit sweater by Temperley London, a plaid scarf and brown suede pointed-toe pumps to complement the look. As for beauty, Kate wore her hair in a voluminous, pinned-back half ponytail and accessorized with dangling earrings and a suede mini clutch purse.

www.goodhousekeeping.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monochrome#Duchess Of Cambridge#British Royal Family#Kate Middleton Style#Kate Style#Hair Color#Fall Style#Balfour Hospital#Navy#Spanish#Nhs#Scottish#Cambridges#Overcoat Courtesy#Wide Leg Camel#Scarf#Dangling Earrings#Beauty#Spring#Husband
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Scotland
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

See Kate Middleton’s Most Stunning Fashion Moments of All Time

Before Meghan Markle entered our lives, the royal family had another style icon in Kensington Palace — Kate Middleton! Forget her fab hat game and envy-inducing hair, Prince William’s better half knows how to put together a killer ensemble and has remained true to her sophisticated sense of style. Now, in honor of her 38th birthday, we’re taking a look back at her best looks of all time. And oh boy, is there a lot of them.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

A sweet video of Prince William and Kate Middleton is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.
Designers & CollectionsETOnline.com

Shop Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $20 at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale

Spring is in full swing and Amazon's Spring into Summer Sale is delivering tons of deals on designer shoes to help welcome warmer weather. There's no better time than now to snag huge deals on top brands for yourself at Amazon. Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale up to 72% off at Amazon's Spring into Summer Sale event! You can find Amazon deals on the best mothers day gifts on just about anything to gift a mom in your life whether she's into beauty, health, fashion, wellness, fitness, skincare, cooking, finance, electronics or home improvement. Amazon's Spring into Summer Sale event is chockfull of discounts and markdowns across all categories. Shop early and score huge Amazon deals on the royal-loved shoe brand.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton say their children ‘all miss their much loved great-grandfather’ Prince Philip

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have said that their three children “all miss” their late great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.Prince Philip died last month at the age of 99 in Windsor Castle.Now, in a letter sent to an Instagram user who goes by the name of Miss Royal Replies, Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed how touched they and their children have been by the public’s response to their loss.Miss Royal Replies uploaded a photograph of the typed note, presumably sent in response to one of her letters to the Cambridges next to a photograph of Prince...
Worldcelebratingthesoaps.com

Kate Middleton Connects With A Woman Who Lost Her Grandparents To COVID-19

Kate Middleton couldn’t be more grateful to receive an intimate family photo from a young woman who has been through tragedy for her “Hold Still” photography project. She ringed her up to personally thank her for sharing the very touching picture of her grandparents holding hands in the COVID-19 ward of a hospital.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Here’s What Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Abandoned @KensingtonRoyal Instagram Account Looks Like Now

Kate Middleton and Prince William may have a new Instagram handle, but we still have questions about the old one. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they have officially launched a joint YouTube channel. The couple shared the news in a video collage on IG. “Better late than never—we're now on @YouTube Link in bio,” the duo captioned the post.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Middleton and Prince William to pay special visit to the Queen's home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Queen's home, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, as part of their Scottish trip next week. During their visit, Prince William and Kate Middleton will make stops in Edinburgh and Fife – but the Duke will be setting off on 21 May, a few days before his wife joins him on 24 May.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Kate Middleton is so on-trend in her £10 ASOS earrings

Duchess of Cambridge had royal fans swooning on Wednesday when she stepped out at the Victoria and Albert Museum for an arty engagement, looking beautiful in another Alessandra Rich dress and a pair of Jennifer Chamandi heels. And though Kate looked to some fabulous luxury designers for her latest outfit,...