Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids Cemetery Hosts Memorial Day Weekend ‘Avenue Of Flags’ [PHOTOS]

By Bob James
98.1 KHAK
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's easily one of the most beautiful traditions in the corridor will continue this Memorial Day weekend. Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids will again be hosting their Avenue of Flags from Saturday morning, May 29, through Memorial Day evening on Monday, May 31. The transformation of the cemetery to red, white, and blue is a huge undertaking. So huge that volunteers are needed each year to make it all happen.

