Cheap Trick To Play Outdoors At Fargo Brewing In July

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — On July 8, the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will reopen the figurative doors to its ever-popular Outdoor Stage venue, located on the bucolic campus of Saint Elizabeth University. Since 2002, the company’s annual productions at this Greek-style amphitheater have provided people throughout the region with delightful productions under the stars. In 2020, the stone seats remained empty as the pandemic necessitated its closure. To relaunch the venue in grand style, STNJ will, for the first time, be presenting two productions in repertory, so that theater-starved patrons can enjoy not just one live performance, but two if they so choose. As always, this season’s shows are comedies and appropriate for all ages.