A key tech vendor used by dozens of House offices in Congress has become the latest to be hit with a ransomware attack, Punchbowl News reports.iConstituent provides constituent outreach services for offices within Congress, which allows users to “easily connect with constituents, collaborate on casework, and manage all internal and external communications”.But for several weeks, nearly 60 House offices, both Republican and Democrat, have been unable to access constituent information due to the ransomware attack, causing frustration among those impacted.The situation has yet to be resolved.Catherine Szpindor, chief administrative officer of the House, told Punchbowl News that there was...