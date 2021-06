The Screw City Beer Festival, like many other events in 2020, turned to online video conferencing to keep a sense of being together. It just wasn't the same. Organizers of the Screw City Beer Festival are to be applauded for finding a way for the festival to take place, instead of just dropping the event all together. Beer makers got to show off their flavors, beer lovers still got to drink what they love, but the online thing just doesn't replace drinking great beer together.