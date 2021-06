Beware, falling rocks! Mountain biking in the shed of erupting Etna Volcano. Located in Sicily, Etna still represents one of the most active volcanoes in the world. With something constantly happening somewhere deep inside, Etna features an incredible record of eruptions. Because of constant volcanic activity, the height of its peak around 3,300 metres is ceaselessly changing. The famous Sicilian volcano covers an area of 1200 m2 and has a circumference of 140 km. Old settlers from Sant Alfio, Milo or Zafferana could tell you long stories about life under Etna, where at the moment of a stronger eruption, six kilograms of volcanic fallout per square meter cover the entire area.