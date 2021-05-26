Europa League final live stream: how to watch Man United vs Villarreal for free and from anywhere right now
Who will lift the beautiful Europa League trophy tonight - one of the world's most storied and successful clubs, or the Spanish club in its first ever European final? Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Man United vs Villarreal live stream and catch all the Europa League final action from anywhere - including ways that you can watch for FREE. Just don't call it the UEFA Cup...www.techradar.com