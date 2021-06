Thor Review From The Loki POV! The God of Mischief Has Taken Over Marvel Multiverse Mondays And Created: MMM Loki Thorsdays. Loki is coming on June 9th. However, with him comes chaos. The disorder will see time itself fractured and now Marvel Multiverse Mondays is on Thorsday! What else will the God of Mischief get into? Thor seems to hold up pretty well and our boy Loki seems more interesting after his arc in the InfinitySaga. To get to June 9th, we have to go back 10 years ago.