Violent Crimes

Serial killer case shows weakness Mexico investigations

By MARK STEVENSON Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

MEXICO CITY — A suspected serial killer in Mexico was only caught after years of alleged crimes because of the identity of the final dismembered victim: the wife of a police commander. Without proper funding, training or professionalism, prosecutors in Mexico have routinely failed to stop killers until the bodies...

www.startribune.com
