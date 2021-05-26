The housing market is in a ‘little bit of a bubble,’ Jamie Dimon says

In the Senate on Wednesday, the heads of the Too Big to Fail banks stopped by the Senate Banking Committee to pat themselves on the back for how they responded to the pandemic by not being the completely greedy bastards they are in the normal course of business. (The fact that Wells Fargo, for example, hasn’t been shamed into a Van Alen belt for the swindles it pulled in the past is proof that there is no god.) One of the participants was Jamie Dimon, the boss of J.P. Morgan Chase. One of the senators was Senator Professor Warren. She Had A Plan for Dimon’s spleen, and it involved firing it out the window.