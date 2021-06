Do you ever wish you had easy strategies to get better sleep? Sleep can be easily disrupted for a number of reasons. These could include stress, bodily pain, racing thoughts, lack of exercise, sleep environment, and evening activities that may not allow us to fully wind down. Sometimes we know exactly what is causing our lack of sleep, but other times the causes may be unknown. The ultimate goal is to identify the root cause so that we can modify, eliminate, or manage it. But in the meantime, having a go-to sleep strategy can be a total game changer.