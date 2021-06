Just over a hundred years ago, the Higher Art and Technical Studios (Vkhutemas) opened its doors in Moscow. Often referred to as “the Soviet Bauhaus,” the school was both larger and more diverse than its German counterpart. Yet Vkhutemas has received much less attention in Anglophone media, largely owing to the outsized influence of Mies and Gropius, the most famous of the Bauhauslers, in the United States. The Bauhaus centennial in 2019 occasioned a series of glowing retrospectives: some in architectural publications, others in the mainstream press, even one in a left-wing magazine. Vkhutemas, by contrast, has so far garnered only a single article looking back at its achievements over the brief decade it managed to remain in existence.