newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bachelor’s Rachael Kirkconnell Hasn’t Made an ‘Official Decision’ About NYC Move After Matt James Reconciliation

By Johnni Macke
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Weighing her options. Rachael Kirkconnell is toying with the idea of moving to New York City, which is where boyfriend Matt James currently resides, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Rachael wouldn’t just be moving to NYC to be with Matt,” the insider says. “She would be moving to be close to her friends.”

The Bachelor season 25 winner has “always loved the city” and has friends in the Big Apple who “aren’t just from The Bachelor,” the source adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6cG1_0aCHGA6A00
Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James. Courtesy of Rachael Kirkconnell/Instagram

The 24-year-old graphic designer has been spending a lot of time with the 29-year-old former reality star after rekindling their romance last month.

Kirkconnell “hasn’t made an official decision” regarding her possible relocation as she has been “traveling a lot” with James, the insider explains, noting, “Georgia is home to her, that’s where her family lives, so she’ll be spending time going back and forth.”

The Georgia College & State University alum fell for James while competing for his heart on the ABC reality series which filmed in the fall of 2020. While Kirkconnell received the Wake Forest alum’s final rose on the show, their relationship hit a bump in the road when her past racially charged social media posts resurfaced earlier this year.

The duo split in February, while their season was still airing. James announced the breakup on the After the Final Rose special in March, shortly after fans watched Kirkconnell win the season.

The exes sparked reconciliation speculation one month later when they were spotted together in New York City. Their reunion was cut short, however, when the Georgia native learned that James was allegedly spending time with a woman named Grace when he visited Florida earlier in April.

Less than two weeks later, Kirkconnell and James were again seen together, this time walking around Santa Monica, California. A source told Us at the time that James reached out to Kirkconnell after Grace’s claims saying “he wanted to see her.”

Kirkconnell’s “feelings hadn’t gone away overnight,” the insider said so she heard him out and “she’s giving him a second chance” following the drama. James, for his part, confirmed late last month that they were giving things another shot.

Earlier this month, the ABC Food Tours founder admitted that his on-off love gave him the “ultimatum he needed” to recommit to their relationship.

“She was like, ‘If you’re going to make this work, let’s do it. But, if you’re not going to make it work, I’m going to let you do your own thing,’” he recalled on the “Pomp” podcast on Tuesday, May 25. “That’s really all I needed.”

While Kirkconnell has remained more tight-lipped about the pair’s reunion, she is “still head over heels in love with Matt” and “really wants a future with him,” the source tells Us. When they aren’t together the lovebirds “talk every day,” the insider adds.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star#Nyc#New York City#The Big Apple#The Abc Food Tours#Wake Forest#Boyfriend Matt James#February#Love#April#Friends#Santa Monica#March#Contestants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
The Bachelor
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Matt James shows off his impressive skateboarding skills on a date with Rachael Kirkconnell... before they return to his apartment in NYC

Matt James couldn't keep his hands off his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell on Sunday after enjoying a fun-filled date at a skatepark in New York City. The lovebirds, who recently rekindled their relationship after calling it quits earlier this year when her racist past surfaced online, looked inseparable as they entered his apartment on the Lower East Side.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Matt James Posts Photo of Him and Rachael with Powerful Imagery

As you can see, a black child is hugging Rachael … and it’s pretty much undeniable the photo choice was intentional. As you know, Rachael’s romance with Matt collapsed after a photo surfaced of Kirkconnell in her college day at a plantation-themed party. Matt said he couldn’t be with her, but clearly had a change of heart.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

When Will Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season Premiere?

ABC is sticking with its plan for its two seasons of The Bachelorette in 2021. Katie Thurston’s Season 17 is already set to premiere on June 7, and the network has now confirmed that Michelle Young’s Season 18 will air in the fall as it originally said when these next Bachelorettes were announced.
Miami, FLThe Hollywood Gossip

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell: ALL Over Each Other in Miami!

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are totally doing each other once again. The latest Bachelor lead and his chosen suitor got together on the show's finale... only to break up weeks later after Kirkconnell's racially-insensitive past Tweets and social media posts came to light. On ABC's After the Final Rose...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Matt James Posts 1st Photo With Rachael Kirkconnell Since They Got Back Together

Pics or it didn’t happen! Matt James shared photographic evidence of his rekindled relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell after their split earlier this year. The former Bachelor, 29, posted a shot via Instagram on Thursday, May 27, of the graphic designer, 24, hugging a child at a school as he watched the interaction. The outing appeared to be in connection with his ABC Food Tours organization.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Matt James Posted A Pic With Rachael On IG Amid Rumors Of Their Reunion

Just a few days after confirming they were officially back together, Matt James posted his first Instagram with Rachael Kirkconnell, eliminating any doubt about where the two Bachelor stars stand. The May 27 pic is from a visit he and Kirkconnell paid to a Lower East Side classroom as part of his ABC Food Tours program in New York. “The gift of conversation lies less in displaying it ourselves than in drawing it out of others,” he captioned the photo. Cute!