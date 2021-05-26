Cancel
TV Series

'The Sandman' Live Action Series has Found Its Death, Desire, & Despair

belloflostsouls.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Endless, Doctor Destiny, and more have real-world faces. News that Warner Brothers was partnering with Netflix to make a Sandman 11 episode series covering Preludes and Nocturnes came out last year – at the time was mentioned that the project may be the most expensive project DC has made for television, but that was before the Snyder Cut became a thing. Neil Gaiman and David Goyer (The Dark Knight, Krypton) are set as executive producers with Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman) as showrunner and head writer.

TV Seriesmouseinfo.com

Tim Burton-led live action mystery series WEDNESDAY casts its lead

It’s another WEDNESDAY announcement from Netflix! This time, the popular streaming service has confirmed actress Jenna Ortega as the lead in the brand new live-action mystery series being adapted by Tim Burton!. WEDNESDAY marks the directorial TV debut of Tim Burton who is also executive producer; he is joined by...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

The Sandman Names More Cast, Including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

The Sandman Names More Cast, Including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death. Warner Bros. has just announced the additional cast for The Sandman. A few months after revealing that Tom Sturridge will portray Dream and that he will be joined by the likes of Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer, Charles Dance’s Roderick Burgess, among the others, now fans finally have the name of the actors who will portray some of the most important characters in the universe created by Neil Gaiman.
TV Serieshiplatina.com

Jenna Ortega To Play Wednesday Addams In Netflix’s Live-Action Series

The Addams Family are cultural icons first introduced in 1938 and millennials/ Gen Z will remember the beloved 1991/1993 films Addams Family and Addams Family Values starring Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, and Christopher Lloyd. Christina Ricci, then 10 years old, played the role of the young Wednesday Addams who is obsessed with death and she remains the actress most commonly associated with the character. Now a younger generation will be introduced to the macabre family through a live-action series on Netflix directed by Tim Burton with Mexican-Puerto Rican actress Jenna Ortega playing Wednesday. “New chapter. Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice. *snaps twice*,” Ortega captioned a post on Instagram with her holding the script. The eight-episode series entitled Wednesday has no release date yet and no other cast members have been announced so far.
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Sandman’ Netflix Series Lands Additional Actors

The much-anticipated Netflix offering The Sandman–based on Neil Gaiman’s eerie DC Comics series–is fleshing out its ensemble cast at frightening speed. An even dozen actors this week signed on for the series, as reported by Variety, and will join previously announced lead Tom Sturridge, who will star as the enigmatic Dream.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Has Found Its Second Hero

HBO Max's Green Lantern series has been in development for a while, and it appears as though a character set to appear in the series has been confirmed. After it was revealed that Finn Wittrock would appear as the iconic Guy Gardener, a report has surfaced that another Hollywood name is in discussions to play another one of the Emerald Knights. Actor Jeremy Irvine as hero Alan Scott? It could happen.
Moviesmxdwn.com

The ‘Batgirl’ Movie Has Found its Directors

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have signed on for a Batgirl movie reportedly set for an HBO Max release. Similarly to other DC comics characters, a solo Batgirl film has been in development for a while now. Originally Joss Whedon was going to write and direct, but left because he could not find the story for the movie. However, akin to the rest of the DC projects over at Warner Bros, this picture is finally gaining some production steam.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Netflix casts Sandman’s Death, Desire, and Constantine, reveals Patton Oswalt, David Thewlis characters

It appears that Netflix’s episodic adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s seminal comics series, The Sandman, might actually be happening. After years of false starts and rumors and questions of how the hell you plan to make this thing, the streamer announced a round of cast members for the show. And before you ask, yes, David Thewlis is included in the list, as he should be.
Musicthefocus.news

Who is Kyo Ra in The Sandman? Actress joins cast of Netflix series

As Netflix announces 12 new cast members for the upcoming series The Sandman, we explore who Kyo Ra will star as. On 26 May 2021, more A-List actors were confirmed as cast members of Netflix’s The Sandman. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt will all join the show.
TV SeriesVulture

Netflix Posts Its Sandman Casting Announcement to the Drama-Club Door

Rejoice, ye nerds! Today, Neil Gaiman released a new piece of writing. It’s not a book or a script. It’s a blog post, for Netflix, announcing some casting news for the streamer’s upcoming adaptation of his beloved Sandman comic series. We already learned in January that Gwendoline Christie has been cast as Lucifer and Tom Sturridge will play Dream, lord of the dreaming. But, as Gaiman writes, “there are more parts to be announced. And I thought it would be fun to tell you about some of them, and the thinking behind them.” Notably, both Gaiman’s blog post and the casting graphics posted to Twitter include the pronouns of all actors involved. Considering the rise in transphobia in Gaiman’s native U.K. as well as the U.S., this small inclusion is powerful. Gaiman’s descriptions of the cast and characters include:
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Sandman’ Netflix Series Adds 12 to Cast, Including Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Fry

The cast of “The Sandman” series at Netflix continues to grow, with 12 new additions to the cast being announced. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt will all join the show. They join previously announced series lead Tom Sturridge and fellow cast members Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar.
TV Seriesfilmdaily.co

Meet the latest cast members for Netflix’s new series ‘The Sandman’

One of the most exciting projects at Netflix, if you’re a giant nerd like most of us, is the live-action television adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s classic comic, The Sandman. In the series, we follow Morpheus, aka Dream of the Endless, who is on a journey to retrieve his objects of power after being imprisoned for decades. (Or, well, that’s how the first arc of the comic goes.)
TV SeriesTechRadar

The Sandman on Netflix has one of the best casts of any TV show

Netflix has revealed the full cast for its upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman's mega-selling Sandman comic book – and it's absolutely filled with big names. New cast members include Kirby Howell-Baptiste as the character Death, Stephen Fry as Gilbert and Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine – an ancestor of popular DC Comics magic character John Constantine in the comics. Other cast members include Harry Potter's David Thewlis, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K's Patton Oswalt and Nip/Tuck's Joely Richardson.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Neil Gaiman Fights Toxic Backlash Over Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Casting Non-Binary, Black Actors

Neil Gaiman has spent the last several days on social media shutting down toxic fans of “The Sandman” upset with some of the casting choices made for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book series. The streaming giant and Gaiman announced May 28 a handful of new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park as Desire. Death is billed as the “wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister” of the series’ protagonist, Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless/Morpheus, while Desire is “Dream’s sibling and everything you want, whatever you want, and whoever you are.”
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘The Sandman’ Creator Neil Gaiman Defends Casting Nonbinary Actor to Play Nonbinary Character

“The Sandman” author Neil Gaiman slammed criticism over the weekend of the recent castings announced for Netflix’s TV adaptation of his beloved comic book series, which includes a nonbinary actor playing Desire — who is a nonbinary character in “The Sandman” — and Black actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste set as Death — a character that visually depicted as white in the comics.