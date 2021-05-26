Cancel
GlobalFoundries Continues Enhancing Its Manufacturing Technology Through Strategic Partnerships

It has been a little over two years since GlobalFoundries pivoted from trying to compete with the likes of TSMC and Samsung on the bleeding-edge semiconductor process technology to focusing on higher volume and more specialized process technologies targeting unique applications like RF and optical. The shift not only resulted in profitability, a first for the company, but also the ability to focus on refining and enhancing existing process nodes without the high expense of being on the bleeding edge. The company’s new strategy continues to pay off with recent partnership announcements with PsiQuantum and Raytheon for optical and RF, respectively.

The Medical AI Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Medical AI Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Activ Surgical, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Babylon Health, BenevolentAI, Butterfly Network, Inc., Freenome, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nuance Communications, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Olive, Siemens Healthineers AG, Viz.ai, Inc. & Zebra Medical Vision Ltd etc have been looking into Medical AI as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.