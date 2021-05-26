J.J. Abrams Opens Up About ‘Star Wars’ Mistakes: “The Lesson Is That You Have to Plan Things The Best You Can”
Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams may have just admitted to a major mistake he made while creating the sequels to the beloved space opera. In a recent interview, the director opened up about the lack of a plan involved in creating the trilogy. The director, who is also known for his work on Lost, spoke with Collider about the 10th anniversary of his film Super 8, opening up about his creative process — specifically, the Star Wars trilogy.decider.com