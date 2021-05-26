newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilton Manors, FL

City creates web page to promote cycling

By Michael d'Oliveira
Posted by 
NewPelican
NewPelican
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wilton Manors – Thanks to the help of a local resident in conjunction with the city commission, local cycling enthusiasts now have a one stop destination to learn about all things cycling in Wilton Manors. Hunter Stephens, an avid cyclist, said he noticed in his daily travels there weren’t a...

www.newpelican.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
NewPelican

NewPelican

Pompano Beach, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Y

 https://www.newpelican.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Wilton Manors, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Page#Bike Racks#Public Transportation#Traffic Safety#Larger Tips#Business People#Gps#Wiltonmanors Com#Bike Safety Tips#Bike People#Bike Rental Locations#Bikes#Florida Bike Laws#Positive Feedback#Public Comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Oakland Park, FLPosted by
NewPelican

City Park project moves forward

Oakland Park – City officials moved forward last week with changes to its City Park project, which includes the Collins Community Center, 3900 NE 3 Ave., and the existing park next to it. Phase one includes a new splash pad, playground, basketball courts and renovation of the pickleball courts and...
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
NewPelican

City buys church property for $7.6 million

Pompano Beach – The city took the next step in establishing its K-8 charter school Tuesday when commissioners voted 4-2 to purchase Christ Church United Methodist. City officials, citing underperforming public schools, say the charter school is necessary to improve education for the city’s students. The latest grades for the public elementary and middle schools here are one A, three B’s, seven C’s and one D.
Broward County, FLPosted by
NewPelican

Jim Dunn, 78, built successful jewelry business; founded 5k run that benefits kids

Lighthouse Point – Jim Dunn, founder of J.R. Dunn Jewelers, died May 21 at the age of 78, leaving behind a successful family business and a grateful community. A recipient of the Sun Sentinel’s Excalibur Award in 2002 and an inductee into the NSU Entrepreneur Hall of Fame, Dunn established one of the area’s most prominent charity events, Dunn’s Run, which since 1996 has raised over $3 million for the Boys & Girl Clubs of Broward County.
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
NewPelican

Resources, Events & More – Week of May 27

The City of Pompano Beach offers an online list on government and private sector jobs available. Visit pompanobeachfl.gov/pages/jp_jobs for the listings. Pompano Beach – Open enrollment for Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s homeowner free pre-application process for new single and two-story homes in two Pompano Beach locations is underway online through June 15 via habitatbroward.org. The new energy efficient models will include garages, landscaped yards, four bedrooms, hurricane windows, and modern kitchens. Additionally, these locations are minutes away from beaches, schools, churches, an arts and cultural scene, and recreational and shopping amenities. “Selected applicants will enjoy affordable homeownership of new homes through affordable mortgage loans,” said Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward CEO and executive director. “Through our homeownership program, hardworking families can achieve the economic empowerment that comes from owning your own home.”
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
NewPelican

Viewpoints – Week of May 20

“When the coronavirus came along, all that changed”. We can all agree that the coronavirus has been like a pesky, unwanted cousin who moved in a year ago and now doesn’t want to leave. It has affected so many areas of our lives. It affected our social lives, our work...
Oakland Park, FLPosted by
NewPelican

Mixed-use building approved for downtown

Oakland Park – Commissioners have approved an application by Wood-DWG, LLC to construct a two-story, mixed-use building at 3557 N. Dixie Hwy. The property’s owner, Dean Sirulnik, wants to build a restaurant bar on the ground floor and a two-bedroom residential unit above. The site, now a vacant lot, is in the Downtown Mixed Use District.
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
NewPelican

Sabbia Beach developers look to build part two

Pompano Beach – The developers of the 19-story, 68-unit Sabbia Beach condominium aren’t done on Ocean Boulevard. At the site of what is currently the Sabbia Beach sales office, 723 N. Ocean Blvd., the developer, Fernbrook Florida, LLLP, wants to build Ocean 723, a three-story, 12-unit residential development on .72 gross acres. The office will be demolished to make room for the residences.
Broward County, FLPosted by
NewPelican

City focuses on vacation home rental regulations

Wilton Manors – Thanks to increased vigilance and groundwork by the city’s code compliance department, more vacation home rental owners in the city are registering their rentals appropriately per the city’s code. City commissioners received an update by the code compliance team at the March 11 commission meeting. For the...
Oakland Park, FLPosted by
NewPelican

City may require electric vehicle infrastructure in new residential construction

Oakland Park – With an eye towards a greener future, commissioners here have initially approved an ordinance requiring electric vehicle charging stations at newly constructed multi-family and mixed-use residential developments. The ordinance requires new multi-family residential developments to provide one electric vehicle station per unit. That includes wiring, conduit and...
Deerfield Beach, FLPosted by
NewPelican

Countywide

By Judy Wilson | jwilson@newpelican.com A sea turtle protection program that had its start in Deerfield Beach 14 years ago is facing a severe threat from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission [FWC] to its hatchling rescue efforts. Richard WhiteCloud, whose campaign to create and then enforce beach lighting laws is remembered by many condo owners here, heads up one […]
LifestylePosted by
NewPelican

Tips for a safer, more enjoyable summer at the pool

StatePoint – As summer approaches, pools are great for play, exercise and therapy. However, it is critical that while enjoying ourselves, we take appropriate safety precautions. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 275 children nationwide under the age of five drown in swimming pools annually, and...
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
NewPelican

Juneteenth won’t be paid holiday for city workers

Pompano Beach – Juneteenth is the celebration of the end slavery, this country’s ugliest racial chapter. And as commissioners debated making the historic day a paid holiday for city employees at their April 27 meeting, race made its way into the discussion. “Stop calling me a racist,” said Commissioner Rhonda...
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
NewPelican

Tips to make boating safer

The nation’s biggest recreational boating safety event of the year, National Safe Boating Week, is right around the corner, May 22 to 28. The annual event helps remind boaters to keep boating safety front and center all season long. How can you be a safety hero aboard your boat? Here are three tips from the BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water.
Wilton Manors, FLoutclique.com

Wilton Manors Island City Orchid Project

Over the past 150 years South Florida was a tropical paradise where native orchids were found in abundance in undeveloped land and hammocks. Beginning in the late 1980’s the Florida East Coast Railroad brought not only the development of urban real estate and agriculture, but also collectors who raped the trees of orchids by the millions that were then shipped up North by railway and sold and subsequently died. As a consequence, native orchids dwindled in South Florida.