WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange posted modest losses for the first day of a new trading week, with the U.S. crude benchmark retreating from a 2-1/2 year high after China's crude oil imports unexpectedly fell to a 2021 low last month, raising concerns over demand growth in the world's second largest oil consumer, while underlining concerns over rising inflation in the United States and Eurozone capped gains for the broader markets.