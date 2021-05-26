I’m 5’2”—These Are the Best Summer Dresses I’ve Found For Petite Women

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For anyone under 5’4”, the search for the best petite summer dresses is on. Warmer days are ahead and vacation plans are in sight. At 5’2”, I’ve been accustomed to having friends and colleagues tower over me all my life. Instead of trying to match their height with a pair of sky-scraping stilettos, I learned to embrace my petite frame and shop what I loved, and what I loved were dresses. But as many women in this size group know, there’s a strong chance that if you’re not paying attention to proportions, a new dress purchase might mean an extra foot of fabric we don’t need and ultimately, a trip to the tailor.