Hot Thursday, t-storms back Friday

For the overnight hours we're looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s for the Upstate and near 50 in the mountains. On Sunday we'll see more in the way of clouds with some spotty showers possible in the mountains. Otherwise pretty nice day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 in the Upstate and low to mid 70s for the mountains. For Sunday night we're looking at dry conditions with low temperatures in the 50s.