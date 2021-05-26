Hot Thursday, t-storms back Friday
The May heat wave continues until Friday! A few pop-up showers will be possible each day, but the best chance for rain will come late week. Expect partly cloudy skies with lows down to near 70 in the Upstate and 65 in the mountains. Thursday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 80s for the mountains and low 90s in the Upstate. Rain will be isolated, and mainly confined to the mountains. However, the Upstate could see a random shower or storm.www.foxcarolina.com