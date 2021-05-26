newsbreak-logo
Iron ore price slides as China vows to look into “abnormal transactions”

By MINING.COM Staff Writer
mining.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIron ore price tumbled on Wednesday after the Shanghai Futures Exchange vowed to look into “abnormal transactions”, piling on the government’s earlier attempts to temper commodity inflation through warnings. Iron ore price on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 6.1% to 994.50 ($155.59) yuan a tonne, just above the day’s low...

