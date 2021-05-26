Cancel
Lubbock, TX

A New Ice Cream Food Truck Rolls Into Lubbock

By Emily Claire
Awesome 98
Awesome 98
 8 days ago
The latest sweet treat to cool you off in the Texas heat is rolling its way through Lubbock. Having just opened on May 22nd, I'm pleased to share Lubbock’s newest food truck: 806 Roll N' Go. The truck is serving up ice cream treats in the form of soft serve and rolled ice cream. That’s right, rolled ice cream. Serving up the creamy dessert in this way is not a new phenomenon (there are other places that do it in Lubbock), but it's still just as unique and fun to eat as you might expect.

Awesome 98

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

