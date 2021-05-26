Cancel
Business

Frasers Group not planning bid for Hugo Boss

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a one-line statement, the company said: "Frasers Group wishes to make a market clarification that Frasers Group does not intend to bid for Hugo Boss AG." Last Friday, Hugo Boss shares surged amid speculation that Frasers was considering a bid for the German fashion brand, having already built a 15.2% stake in it.

www.sharecast.com
Hugo Boss
