May 25, 2021 - Allegiant is adding two new routes at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. A flight between the local airport, known as PIE, and Bentonville, Arkansas will begin July 2, while a flight between PIE and Provo, Utah starts on Oct. 7. The airline is offering one-way fares on the new route to Bentonville for as low as $38, while there is a one-way fare for as low as $99 to Provo. Allegiant (Nasdaq: ALGT) also has begun serving Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for the first time, and will launch routes from Provo and Stockton, California to Phoenix Sky Harbor. Travelers are looking forward to "long-overdue vacations," Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and planning, said in a news release, which has more details about the new routes and fares.