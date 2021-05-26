Cancel
Workout Wednesday: Memorial Day MURPH with Make A Vet Sweat

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTierra Neubaum stopped by CrossFit Central to learn more about their Memorial Day event. All funds raised on Memorial Day will go to Make A Vet Sweat!

FitnessSHAPE

The SWEAT App Just Launched 4 New Beginner-Friendly Workout Programs

Earlier this month, SWEAT app co-founder Kayla Itsines announced that she's officially renamed her infamous Bikini Body Guides program because, in her mind, it represented an outdated view of health and fitness. This is just one of many ways Itsines has strived to make the SWEAT app and her workout content more inclusive and accessible since getting her start in 2014. In addition to her mega popular high-intensity programs, Itsines has also launched Post-Pregnancy, Beginner, Zero Equipment, Low Impact, and Pilates and Barree programs over the past few years — and with them, included a slew of new trainers from different fitness backgrounds. Meanwhile, SWEAT trainer Kelsey Wells has also made her offerings more accessible with At Home and Zero Equipment alternatives to her popular gym-based PWR program.
Workoutsfoxwilmington.com

Memorial Day ‘Murph’ workout honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – One way people around the country pay respects to America’s fallen heroes is with a Hero Workout called ‘Murph’. Dozens gathered at Crossfit Reignited on Memorial Day to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation by participating in the ‘Murph’ workout.
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

Grueling Memorial Day workout honors fallen U.S. heroes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of people spent Memorial Day morning completing a challenging workout, created to honor U.S. service members who sacrificed their lives to protect the country. The Murph Challenge is a tradition nationwide that was created in honor of Lt. Michael Murphy, a Navy SEAL who was killed...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Memorial Day Murph Challenge with CrossFit Maximus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Memorial Day people honor those who lost their lives in different ways. Some walk some run, some do a full blown workout. The Murph Challenge is just that, a challenge. “It’s in honor of LT. Michael Murphy, a seal that was killed in Afghanistan,” Urekew...
Workoutsava360.com

This 20-Minute HIIT Workout Is Perfect for a Quick Sweat

We’re stoked to share our latest Sweat With SELF video: a 20-minute HIIT workout led by trainers LaToya Johnson and Julius White, the founders of One Body LA. This workout consists of a warm-up, a circuit that you’ll repeat three times, and a cooldown stretch. Before you dive in, here’s a quick reminder of what HIIT workouts are all about. HIIT stands for “high-intensity interval training.” This kind of exercise consists of repeated, hard bouts of work interspersed with periods of recovery. In the workout below, that means you’ll be doing work for 30 seconds, and then resting for 15 seconds—immediately followed by kicking it up a gear for 30 seconds of work again. The trick to HIIT is that you need to work hard—and get breathless—during each interval.
Monona, WIwglr.com

In the 608: Workout Wednesday at Groth Fit

MONONA, Wis. – Emily Groth has been a personal trainer since 2015. The Monona native grew up playing sports and has continued an active lifestyle. She started Groth Fit in 2019, offering both in-person and online training options. Groth trains adults, athletes and kids of all backgrounds, fitness levels and goals.
Workoutsdailynewsen.com

Ringgold gets moving Memorial Day with Yearly Murph workout

Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy lost his life in Afghanistan after saving the lives of his comrades during an operation. Athletes at Our House Studios will start their Memorial Day off since they have the last four years with yearly"Murph" work out. It's a popular tradition and CrossFit workout that honors...