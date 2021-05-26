Workout Wednesday: Memorial Day MURPH with Make A Vet Sweat

It was beautiful out. Blue skies, sunshine, a light breeze blowing. I sat on the porch at the farm and watched two ruby-throated hummingbirds flitting about the lilac bush. It was a lovely few moments suspended in time. I filled the tank on the riding lawn mower, set to give the yard a buzz. Five minutes later I was driving home in a driving rain. Thunder was rolling and the wipers could barely keep up with what was falling from the sky. In one of those odd little coincidences life is full of the song “Five More Minutes by Scotty McCreery was playing on the truck’s radio. I’m not entirely sure he got it right though. It seems five would never be enough. Not just for mowing grass, but for many things.