‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

AT&T's decision last year to move its 2021 Warner Bros. theatrical slate to a simultaneous release on HBO Max at no additional charge sent shockwaves through Hollywood. It also provided a welcome benefit to subscribers looking for new things to watch while stuck at home. After Those Who Wish Me Dead hit the service in May, the next film on the Warner Bros. slate is The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The horror sequel arrives in theaters and on the streaming service on June 4.