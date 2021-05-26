Cancel
Kelly Clarkson’s Talk Show Will Take Over Ellen DeGeneres’ Time Slot

By Cheyenne Roundtree
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kelly Clarkson will be taking over Ellen DeGeneres’ coveted time slot after the veteran host’s talk show comes to an end next year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered in 2019 and has been steadily growing in popularity, having already secured a renewal with NBCUniversal Syndication Studios through 2023. Clarkson will now take over DeGeneres’ daytime slot in fall of 2022, which would likely mark her fourth season.

Kelly Clarkson
Ellen Degeneres
