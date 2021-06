We have been getting several leaks and rumors concerning Apple services and devices over the last few days. Some of which have turned out to be accurate if we take the latest upgrade to the Apple Music service, even though some details were a bit off. And well, we are still waiting for the AirPods 3. However, the latest information comes from two different sources, and we’re tying them together, so take this as a wild guess, and make sure you add more than enough salt, as it would seem that we could be getting closer to the launch of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro.