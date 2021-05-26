Mac O’Keefe & Jared Bernhardt: PLL Rookie Spotlights

Men’s Lacrosse – Game 12, Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins, Big Ten Championship. Season Records: No. 1 Maryland (11-0), Johns Hopkins (4-8) Recap of Last Meeting: The Terrapins scored three goals in the final two minutes of the game erase a two-goal deficit and beat the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays, 14-13. Logan Wisnauskas triggered the final run with a highlight-reel goal, shooting the ball over Blue Jays’ goalie Tim Marcille as Wisnauskas fell to the ground. Jared Bernhardt then slalomed through the Hopkins defense to tie the game and subsequently found Wisnauskas with a time-and-room shot to win the game. The Terrapins needed the Tewaaraton Nominees' heroics after Hopkins used a 5-0 run and a 3-0 run to take control of the game, despite the Terps opening the game with its own 5-0 run. The Rivalry always creates tension.