The developer of a proposed gas station in Hamburg Township has received early approvals. At Tuesday afternoon’s meeting of the Hamburg Township Board of Trustees, officials reviewed a preliminary site plan and special land use permit request for a new development on the northeast corner of the intersection of Pettysville Road and M-36. The 2-acre parcel is currently vacant. The owner, who also owns the Sunoco gas station across the street, is proposing the construction of a 5,244 square foot standalone building that will be used as a convenience store for a new 16-pump gas station. The township planning commission had recommended approval with a series of conditions.