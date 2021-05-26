Gunman in San Jose Mass Shooting Identified as Employee Samuel Cassidy
The gunman who killed eight people at a San Jose rail yard was an employee who apparently set his own home on fire before the bloodbath, authorities said. Samuel J. Cassidy, 57, worked for the Valley Transportation Authority; he reportedly took his own life after the shooting. His father, 88-year-old James Edward Cassidy, told The Daily Beast that his son “seemed completely himself” in recent days and didn’t appear to be holding a grudge. “He didn’t talk about his job or politics. I just found out he was dead and his house on fire and all that a minute ago,” he said.www.thedailybeast.com