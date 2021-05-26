newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Gunman in San Jose Mass Shooting Identified as Employee Samuel Cassidy

By Justin Rohrlich
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The gunman who killed eight people at a San Jose rail yard was an employee who apparently set his own home on fire before the bloodbath, authorities said. Samuel J. Cassidy, 57, worked for the Valley Transportation Authority; he reportedly took his own life after the shooting. His father, 88-year-old James Edward Cassidy, told The Daily Beast that his son “seemed completely himself” in recent days and didn’t appear to be holding a grudge. “He didn’t talk about his job or politics. I just found out he was dead and his house on fire and all that a minute ago,” he said.

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Politics#The Gunman#Valley Fire#Authorities#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Cops Release Chilling Footage of Three Suspects in Miami-Dade Mass Shooting

In harrowing security footage released Monday by Miami-Dade Police, the gunmen who opened fire at a birthday party for a local rapper, killing at least two people, can be seen exiting a car with guns and running toward the event venue. The footage later shows the masked men running back into their white SUV. Another 22 people were injured in the early Sunday morning mayhem at El Mula Banquet Hall, which cops have described as a “targeted act of violence,” according to local news reports. Police said in a press conference that people inside of the party “returned fire” with the perpetrators. The shooters fled the scene and remain at large; Crime Stoppers is offering a $30,000 reward and the businessman Marcus Lemonis pledged $100,000 for tips that lead to an arrest. An officer told the Miami Herald they “[plan] to staff any other parties around town with off-duty cops” in search of leads.
Houston, TXPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Two Killed in Shooting at a Houston Nightclub

Two men died and two others were injured after a gunman opened fire inside a Houston club on Sunday night, according to local news reports. Houston Police noted in a press conference that “several” off-duty deputies working security shot back at the man after he opened fire at Clé nightclub at 1:21 a.m. local time. In a tweet, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that “at least one deputy fired shots at the suspected shooter, possibly striking him.” Police say the suspected shooter is “believed” to be dead, but they have not confirmed his identity. It’s unclear if the shooter is one of the two dead.
San Jose, CAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Cops Find 25,000 Rounds of Ammo in San Jose Shooter’s Home

Investigators discovered rifles, shotguns, handguns, and approximately 25,000 rounds of ammunition at the home of Samuel Cassidy, the gunman who shot and killed nine people before taking his own life Thursday at a light rail yard in San Jose, California, a spokesman for the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said. As reported by KTVU, authorities said they also found 17 Molotov cocktails that had been strategically placed around Cassidy’s home, which he set ablaze before leaving for work. An ex-girlfriend of Cassidy’s described him as abusive and said he had repeatedly forced himself on her sexually during their tumultuous year-long relationship. Cassidy’s father, 88-year-old James Edward Cassidy, told The Daily Beast that he was shocked by the mass shooting, as his son “seemed completely himself” in the days before the incident.
AnimalsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Notorious Poacher Accused of Killing 70 Tigers Caught After 20-Year Hunt

On Saturday, a tip helped Bangladeshi authorities finally capture alleged tiger poacher Habib Talukder, after a search that lasted decades. “He was on the run for a long time,” local police chief Saidur Rahman told the Dhaka Tribune. Officials say that Talukder, known as “Tiger Habib,” has in the past confessed to killing at least 70 tigers. The 50-year-old hunted mostly in the Sundarbans area of Bangladesh, which is home to the largest population of Bengal tigers in the world. Only a few thousand of the animals remain in the wild. Local honey hunter Abdus Salam told Agence France-Presse that people in the area “equally respect him and are scared of him,” calling Talukder a “dangerous man who could fight alone with [tigers] inside the forest." “Powerful gangs are involved in this,” a local police officer said.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Vegas Police Try to ID Boy Found Dead in Forest After Mix-Up

The Las Vegas Police Department put out a plea for information about a young boy found dead in a forest—and got sent on a wild goose chase. A woman who saw a sketch of the child came forward to say it was her son, and identified him from autopsy photos. Authorities then began a search for his father and 11-year-old half-brother, even releasing a description of their vehicle. They were found in the woods on a camping trip—along with the younger child. Cops are now back at square one, trying to figure out who the boy discovered by hikers at the Mountain Springs Trailhead is and how he died.
Queens, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Allegedly Punched Asian Woman in Queens Attacked Hispanic Woman the Same Day: Report

A man who allegedly attacked an elderly Asian woman in Queens has been linked to another assault case, ABC7 New York reports. The man, whose name has not been made public, had assaulted a Hispanic woman on the same day, sources tell ABC7. He was taken into custody Thursday night, but police released him and are now on the hunt for him again. Police say the suspect is in his 20’s and is not expected to face hate crime charges, according to the network. The first assault, on 75-year-old Wing Wa Chin, occurred in Corona as she was on her way to the grocery store. On Thursday, the New York Police Department released a video of the first incident, and as the footage shows, the man approaches Chin and punches her in the face, which resulted in a fractured bone by her eye.
MinoritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Man Charged in Shooting of British Black Lives Matter Activist Sasha Johnson

British police have charged an 18-year-old in the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson. London’s Metropolitan Police announced Friday that they had charged Cameron Deriggs with conspiracy to murder in the shooting of the 27-year-old activist and mother of two, who remains in critical condition. (Police say they do not believe she was the intended target.) Five men were initially arrested in connection with the May 23 shooting; the four others have been released on bail. Deriggs made an appearance in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday but did not enter a plea.
Oregon StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Oregon Teen Severely Burned Imitating TikTok Video

A 13-year-old Oregon girl was severely burned trying to imitate a TikTok video and is still in the intensive care unit after three skin-grafting surgeries. Destini Crane’s family told ABC News that she was entranced by a video of someone pouring flammable liquid in a shape on a mirror and setting it on fire. On May 13, she brought a lighter and rubbing alcohol into the bathroom—where the stunt went horribly awry, with the alcohol exploding into flames. “I was in the living room talking with my mom, and I heard her scream my name,” Destini’s mother, Kimberly Crane, told ABC. “So I went and opened the bathroom door and everything was on fire. Destini was on fire. Things in the bathroom were on fire.” The teen suffered severe burns on her neck and arm that will likely require lifelong care.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Editor of Influential Belarusian News Site Arrested Amid Press Crackdown

The editor of an influential Belarusian news site has been arrested amid the Lukashenko regime’s crackdown on journalists. Local police say they are investigating Aliaksei Shota, the editor of Hrodna.life, for suspicion of extremism. The site, police say, “posted information products that were duly recognized as extremist." According to Hrodna.life, Shota was held by police for three hours, and a number of computer hard drives were confiscated by police from his house. His detention comes after police shut down the popular Belarusian news site tut.by, which Shota had collaborated with in the past, and arrested 15 of its employees earlier this month. Last week, Belarusian authorities drew international outcry for grounding a Ryanair flight in order to arrest dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich. While no charges have been announced against Shota, Pratasevich faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted on the current charge of organizing riots.
Law EnforcementPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter Who Bashed Cops With Skateboard Released From Jail Ahead of Trial

A Capitol rioter who bashed police with a skateboard will be released from jail ahead of trial, Fox 35 Orlando reports. A judge has decided to release Grady Owens because he “did not appear to be a member of any organized group,” according to court documents. He also “dressed casually” and wore “no body armor or tactical gear,” suggesting that he did not necessarily anticipate engaging in violence. The 21-year-old, who is a music production student at Full Sail University, will be assigned home detention. Owens was arrested last month after investigators say a faculty member from his school identified him in a video from the riot, where his attack allegedly caused a concussion in a police officer and an injured pinky finger. Owens faces multiple charges, including assault on a police officer, causing bodily injury, and violent entry of a Capitol building.
MinoritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Iowa Woman Who Hit Black, Latina Kids With Car Sentenced to 25 Years

A Des Moines woman who intentionally struck two Black and Latina children with her car was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Polk County, Iowa on Friday. Nicole Poole Franklin, 43, hit a Black 12-year-old and a Latina 14-year-old with her car during a racist rampage on Dec. 9, 2019. Poole pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder in April after admitting she targeted the children because she believed they were of African and Mexican decent. She also faces sentencing for two federal hate crimes in connection with the incident; prosecutors in that case are suggesting 27 years.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Dead Baby Found in Bag Near Phoenix Hotel

The remains of a newborn baby were discovered Friday inside a backpack near a hotel in northern Phoenix, KOLD reported. A cause of death has not yet been determined, according to Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune. Cops responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. following reports claiming a child’s body had been found in thick brush near Interstate 17. When medics arrived, they confirmed the infant was deceased. No further details have been released, including the baby’s gender. “I can’t make any assumptions on what the parent of the child is going through or why this happened,” Fortune said. “If anybody has information related to anybody who they knew was pregnant or just recently gave birth to a child...if they don't see the child or something is just suspicious about that person, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.” Anyone with information can also call 1-800-343-TIPS; Spanish speakers can call 480-TESTIGO.
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

Two arrested in double fatal shooting near San Jose State

Two men suspected in a shooting near San Jose State University last year that killed two people and wounded four others have been arrested and remain in custody, police said Monday. Police identified the two as 27-year-old Gabriel Desantiago and 20-year-old Jesus Beltran-Guzman. Both are San Jose residents. Investigators arrested...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Suspects arrested in San Jose double homicide

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose police arrested two males in connection to a September 2020 double homicide in downtown, NBC Bay Area reported. Police said that San Jose residents Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, were taken into custody last week as suspects in a fatal double shooting in the 600 block of South 8th Street on Sept.15, which caused injuries to four other people.