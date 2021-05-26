Gunman in San Jose Mass Shooting Identified as Employee Samuel Cassidy

A man who allegedly attacked an elderly Asian woman in Queens has been linked to another assault case, ABC7 New York reports. The man, whose name has not been made public, had assaulted a Hispanic woman on the same day, sources tell ABC7. He was taken into custody Thursday night, but police released him and are now on the hunt for him again. Police say the suspect is in his 20’s and is not expected to face hate crime charges, according to the network. The first assault, on 75-year-old Wing Wa Chin, occurred in Corona as she was on her way to the grocery store. On Thursday, the New York Police Department released a video of the first incident, and as the footage shows, the man approaches Chin and punches her in the face, which resulted in a fractured bone by her eye.