Florence, SC

Anything Customs Printing & Apparel celebrates joining chamber with ribbon cutting

By ARDIE ARVIDSON Morning News
SCNow
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, S.C. – Anything Customs Printing & Apparel held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning celebrating its move and expansion and its membership in the chamber. Reginald Stigger, the owner, cut the ribbon. Joining in the celebration were employees, family, chamber staff and...

scnow.com
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
