Twitter looks to add e-commerce features, CFO says

By Jane Thier
cfodive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE-commerce will be a vital tool as Twitter works to grow its slate of direct response advertising products, CFO Ned Segal said Tuesday at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Virtual Conference. “You should be able to click and buy something on Twitter,” Segal said. “We’ve come to...

www.cfodive.com
