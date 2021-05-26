Cancel
Connecticut State

Connecticut prison guard fired over anti-Muslim meme

By Pat Eaton-Robb
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut’s prison system has fired a guard after an Islamic group complained about an anti-Muslim meme he posted on social media years ago. In a termination letter dated Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request, Garner Correctional Institution warden Amoda Hannah told Officer Anthony Marlak that his use of social media had “undermined the public’s confidence in your ability to function in your position.”

