Spring Valley, MN

Two Injured In Crash Involving Motorcycle Near Spring Valley

By Luke Lonien
Posted by 
Z-Rock 107.7
Z-Rock 107.7
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle vs. car crash north of Spring Valley Tuesday afternoon. According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, the crash occurred on Fillmore County Road 8 near the intersection with Mower/Fillmore Road north of Spring Valley just after 4 p.m. Fillmore County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash, along with Spring Valley Ambulance and Fire Departments. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Their names have not been released.

therockofrochester.com
Z-Rock 107.7

Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

Z-Rock 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com
