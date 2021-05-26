Apple shares the fruits of developers' journeys through Entrepreneur Camp

The Apple Watch does it all: Personalized fitness regimens, intuitive sleep monitoring, extensive Siri capabilities, and an entire suite of iPhone skills (texting, calling, reminders, etc.) for when you want to ditch the phone. Speaking of which, one of the greatest Apple Watch features is the wearable’s ability to connect and stream, both online and offline (more on that below), to a number of today’s most popular music streaming services. To help you better understand exactly what music apps you can interface with your Apple Watch, and what each service can and cannot do, we’ve put together this guide to highlight the seven best ways to listen to music on your Apple Watch right now.