Apple shares the fruits of developers' journeys through Entrepreneur Camp
Less than two weeks before the 2021 WWDC, Apple has detailed the stories of three companies who attended the Apple Entrepreneur Camp and the apps they've created. Each Apple Entrepreneur Camp brings a group of underrepresented people in tech together to learn and share their experience. The first camp in 2019 invited women in tech to participate, then another camp for Black founders and developers opened.forums.appleinsider.com