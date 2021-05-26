Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple shares the fruits of developers' journeys through Entrepreneur Camp

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than two weeks before the 2021 WWDC, Apple has detailed the stories of three companies who attended the Apple Entrepreneur Camp and the apps they've created. Each Apple Entrepreneur Camp brings a group of underrepresented people in tech together to learn and share their experience. The first camp in 2019 invited women in tech to participate, then another camp for Black founders and developers opened.

forums.appleinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Insider#Apple News#App Developers#Web Developers#Apple Shares#Digital Technology#Wwdc#Hopscotch#Gl#Imagilabs#Imagicharm#Appleinsider Podcast#Appleinsider Daily#Apple Entrepreneur Camp#Apple Engineers#Mentorship#Social Networking#Play Homekit Insider#Women In Tech#Inspiration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Apple Music
Related
Cell Phonestechxplore.com

Apple touts App Store economy as its clout challenged

Apple said Wednesday its App Store "ecosystem" surged in 2020, fueled by pandemic-hit consumers seeking to stay connected for work, school and play. Apple spotlighted an independent study by Analysis Group indicating billings and sales of digital and physical goods as well as advertising "facilitated" by the App Store worldwide last year was up 24 percent from 2019 to $643 billion.
Technologydailymagazine.news

What to expect from Apple's online-only WWDC 2021

Google I/O is done, and so is Microsoft Build - that means Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is the last high-profile software showcase for at least a month. If you're one to take Apple at its word, this year's WWDC is shaping up to be the "biggest and best yet," which leads us to the obvious question: what does the company plan to show off this year?
ComputersMacRumors Forums

Why Is Apple Bringing Back This Old MacBook Pro Feature?

Apple is expected to bring back the MagSafe connector on this year's redesigned MacBook Pro models to facilitate a number of useful features, including faster charging speeds, according to recent reports. ‌‌MagSafe‌‌‌ first debuted in January 2006 when Apple launched the first-ever MacBook Pro. The ‌‌‌MagSafe‌‌‌ port featured a rectangular...
TechnologyMacdaily News

Apple launches new Apple Wallet webpage, redesigned Apple Pay site

Apple this week launched a new Apple Wallet webpage and redesigned the company’s Apple Pay site to highlight its growing slate of payment features and services. Apple’s Wallet takes full advantage of the privacy and security built into iPhone, which is designed to protect your identity and keep what’s yours yours. When you make a purchase, Apple Pay uses a unique transaction code, so your card number is never shared with a merchant or put on Apple servers. And there’s no need to carry physical cards or touch buttons in stores. So it’s safe to say you’ll feel safer.
BusinessCult of Mac

Steve Jobs considered supersizing the original MacBook Air

As CEOs of Apple, both Tim Cook and his predecessor Steve Jobs pride or, in Jobs’ case, prided themselves on the ability to say “no” to ideas. For obvious reasons, most of the time the world never gets to hear what those shot-down ideas actually were. However, emails disclosed as...
Photographyigeeksblog.com

7 Best Siri shortcuts for iPhone photography

You might already know a bunch of photography tips and tricks involving the Camera app. But did you know that the Shortcuts app too can help you be efficient in photography? You can use it to make quick photo grids, share the last video or image instantly, create a GIF, and much more.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Apple releases watchOS 7.6 beta 2 to developers

As well as the new betas of Apple’s iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7, Apple has also release a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 7.6 beta 2. The second beta of watchOS 7.6 has been released to developers and it appears to come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.
Computersimore.com

New 16-inch Apple silicon MacBook Pro spotted in regulatory filing

A new report says Apple's rumored new 16-inch MacBook Pro has been spotted in regulatory filings. Apple is rumored to be planning a new mini-LED 16-inch model with a new generation of Apple silicon. If the filing is real it could mean an announcement is imminent. Fresh reports indicate Apple's...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

7 ways to listen to music on your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch does it all: Personalized fitness regimens, intuitive sleep monitoring, extensive Siri capabilities, and an entire suite of iPhone skills (texting, calling, reminders, etc.) for when you want to ditch the phone. Speaking of which, one of the greatest Apple Watch features is the wearable’s ability to connect and stream, both online and offline (more on that below), to a number of today’s most popular music streaming services. To help you better understand exactly what music apps you can interface with your Apple Watch, and what each service can and cannot do, we’ve put together this guide to highlight the seven best ways to listen to music on your Apple Watch right now.
BusinessMacRumors Forums

Jony Ive Recruited Four Former Apple Design Colleagues to 'LoveFrom'

Former Apple design chief Jony Ive has recruited at least four of his former Apple colleagues to his "LoveFrom" design firm, reports The Information. Former Apple employees now working for Ive include Wan Si, Chris Wilson, Patch Kessler, and Jeff Tiller. All four worked in Ive's group at Apple and now list LoveFrom as an employer on LinkedIn.
BusinessComputerworld

Apple to try new hybrid workplace model for a year

Apple appears to be making a reluctant effort to embrace remote working after COVID-19 wanes, according to a memo shared with workers from CEO Tim Cook. We know Apple prefers a highly traditional presence-based working environment. Despite this, it was forced to begin working remotely during the pandemic, and its staffers have excelled in what they achieved.
SoftwareApple Insider

Apple seeds second developer beta of macOS 11.5

Apple has provided developers with the second build of macOS 11.5 for testing as part of the current beta cycle. The latest betas and configuration profiles can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center, with subsequent changes available as over-the-air updates on enrolled devices. Public beta releases usually arrive a short time later via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Businessretaildesignblog.net

Apple Store by Foster+Partners

Last week, Apple opened its largest store in Europe, housed inside Rome’s 19th century Palazzo Marignoli. Designed by Foster+Partners, Apple Via del Corso celebrates the historic building by revealing its 1890s murals, frescos, and graffiti works from the 1950s, hidden from view for decades. The project creates a juxtaposition between the historical layers, the artwork and the signature minimalist aesthetic of Apple stores.
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

Apple Redesigns Apple Music Website for Artists

Apple today overhauled its Artists.Apple.com website, which is designed for artists who are creating content for Apple Music. The updated site is meant to be a centralized location that will let artists access the ‌Apple Music‌ tools and services that are available to them. Artists.Apple.com will serve as the home for all artist activity on ‌Apple Music‌, and it will act as an entry point into what the Apple ecosystem has to offer.