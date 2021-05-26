Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody of Kids With Angelina Jolie
After a nearly five-year legal battle, a judge has decided to grant Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie equal custody over their children, Page Six reports. Judge John Ouderkirk, a private judge hired to manage the case, made his decision after hearing witness testimonies and interviews between social workers and the couple’s children, a source familiar with the matter told Page Six. “Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids—and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this,” they said. “This trial lasted for several months and there were a f–k ton of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them, and the decision was based on this.”www.thedailybeast.com