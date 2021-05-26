Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody of Kids With Angelina Jolie

It would be an understatement to say that Angelina Jolie is put through the wringer in writer-director Taylor Sheridan’s new film “ Those Who Wish Me Dead.”. In just 100 minutes, she is beaten and bruised by nature, men and even some of her own choices — like a crazy stunt involving a parachute and a pickup truck. Jolie has always thrown herself into physically demanding roles, but her Montana firefighter Hannah Farber may take the cake for most cuts and shiners sustained in 24 hours. This is a film in which she’s running from hitmen, raging forest fires and past traumas. Apparently her face and body are the physical representation of that. Even so, it’s always a pleasure to see her back on screen, which has become rarer and rarer lately.