NBA

Brad Stevens says Jayson Tatum ‘probable’ for Game 3 after eye poke

By Khari Thompson
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

Tatum suffered the injury during the third quarter of Game 2 against the Nets and did not return to the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhW3Y_0aCHDykv00
Jayson Tatum. Sarah Steir/AP

Celtics fans certainly could have done without the additional insult of a Jayson Tatum injury in Game 2 to go along with a stinging playoff defeat.

Unfortunately, that’s just been life around here this season.

Tatum suffered an eye poke from Kevin Durant while wrestling for a loose ball in the third quarter and left the game. He didn’t return for the rest of Boston’s lopsided loss to the Brooklyn Nets, with his team falling down 0-2 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens offered an encouraging update Wednesday from Boston’s training staff on Tatum’s status for Game 3 and beyond.

“The last I heard, which was last night when we got off the plane…the last I heard was that he was doing better and that Friday looked like a ‘probable’ at that time,” the Celtics coach told the Zolak and Bertrand Show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“You never know how guys are going to get up and react and how it’s going to feel today and everything else. But they felt pretty good about him being able to go.”

Game 3 takes place on Friday at T.D. Garden. Game 4 is slated for Sunday and could see an almost full-capacity crowd at the Garden after the state lifts its restrictions on indoor venues.

Tatum will try to help the Celtics live to fight at least one more game after that, assuming he’s on the floor.

Boston, MA
