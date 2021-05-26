newsbreak-logo
Serial killer case shows weakness of Mexico investigations

By MARK STEVENSON
bigrapidsnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — A suspected serial killer in Mexico was only caught after years of alleged crimes because of the identity of the final dismembered victim: the wife of a police commander. Without proper funding, training or professionalism, prosecutors in Mexico have routinely failed to stop killers until the...

