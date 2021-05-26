Serial killer case shows weakness of Mexico investigations

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested Benue wanted cultist and serial killer, Oodo Moro alias Papa shokey. Spokesperson of the command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, May 30, said the suspect is the leader of Black Axe confraternity in Ogbadibo local government area of Benue state. Nansel said the command received credible information which indicated that Papa shokey, has relocated to Karu local government area of Nasarawa State, where he was seen recruiting and initiating youths into his criminal cult group in preparation for a reprisal attack on a rival cult group in Benue state. “In reaction to this unsavoury development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe psc (+) ordered a full scale manhunt to catch him and arrest the tide of this unwholesome scenario,” he stated. “It is heartwarming to note however that, this manhunt paid off on 28/5/2021 at about 0945hrs when Police operatives attached to New Karu Division bursted the notorious cultist and serial killer (Oodo Moro alias Papa shokey) in his hideout at unity garden, Karu LGA of Nasarawa State. “Preliminary investigation revealed that, the suspect has been on the wanted list of the Benue State Police Command and the IGP Intelligence Response Team over several cases of armed robbery, culpable homicide and cultism. “The suspect has confessed to the killing of over eight persons and participated in numerous armed robbery activities in Nasarawa and Benue state respectively before he was arrested. The Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for extensive Investigation.