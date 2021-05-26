Cancel
Richmond, VA

Summer childhood education program from Waterford.org

By Virginia This Morning
WTVR-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. -- Waterford.org is a nonprofit tackling childhood literacy. Today, Vice President of Communications Kim Fischer shares some information about the Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path literacy program. For more information, visit their website or give them a call at 1-888-982-9898. {*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WATERFORD.ORG*}

www.wtvr.com
