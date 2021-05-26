Cancel
Public Safety

Body Uncovered in Moses Lake Wednesday Morning [VIDEO]

By Patti Banner
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 16 days ago
The Grant County Sheriff's Department reports a body was discovered Wednesday morning in Moses lake. Grant County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Kyle Foreman has the details. A motorist discovered the deceased male on the sidewalk at about 4:30 this morning on Airway Drive near Cochran Road. A Major Crimes Unit is...

97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

