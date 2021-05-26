Cancel
Fannin County, TX

Fannin County indicts Ravenna man for manslaughter

Herald Democrat
 7 days ago

Fannin County grand jurors met on May 20 to review evidence in 33 cases presented for their consideration. The grand jury returned 33 true bills or indictments. The Fannin County Grand Jury has returned 174 true bills of indictment so far in 2021. An indictment is a formal charge and...

www.heralddemocrat.com
Fannin County, TX
Government
