Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, OH

June events for the Athens Public Libraries

Athens Messenger
 8 days ago

Come to the Athens Library any day in June to pick up a Pride button! Choose from various pronouns and Pride flags! While supplies last. June 1-30 While supplies last. Athens Public Library, MyACPL.org. Experimenting with Metallic Threads: Fiber Art by Lanna Galloway. As a fiber artist I love to...

www.athensmessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
Athens County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Athens, OH
Government
City
Athens, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Tevis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Cooking#Public Art#National Museum#Art Supplies#Ohio University#School Supplies#Athens Public Libraries#Athens Public Library#The Artful Craft#Athenian#The Department Of English#Lgbtq Community#Acpl#Myacpl Org Program#Woods#Rural Action#Chef Battle Lrb#Board Of Trustees#Myacpl Org Sculpted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Netflix
Related
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Athens, OHWOUB

Athens Co. Confirms 4 New COVID-19 Cases For May 15-17

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 5,208 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after four were reported for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the new cases on May 17, 2021. There are 53 known active cases in the...
Athens, OHohio.edu

University Libraries Student Internship Focuses on Diversity

Imani Estrada first began working at University Libraries in the spring of 2019. Estrada, a junior business marketing major in the College of Business, had never considered working at a library before, but was drawn to an innovative new internship program initiated through OhioLINK to increase diverse perspectives in libraries across the state of Ohio. Estrada was the first intern in the program at Ohio University.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Something different

Last week's winner is Sue McAdoo of Athens, congratulations Sue! Last week's answers are: the post on the right is in a different position, the tooth is missing, the picture on the wall is missing, the man dressed as Woody from "Toy Story" is missing on the top, the object on the podium in the back left is missing.
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Herman Humphrey Scholarships announced

The annual Herman Humphrey Scholarship, sponsored by The Plains Alumni Association is awarding two scholarships this year. To be eligible, a graduating senior must be a descendant of someone who once attended The Plains Schools (pre 1968). The scholarship is usual $1,000, but this year is awarding $1,500 and $500.
Athens, OHLogan Daily News

Hocking Valley Bank establishes an OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital Nursing Scholarship Fund

ATHENS – OhioHealth announced on Tuesday, May 11 that Hocking Valley Bank has established a new fund to support nurses as they pursue higher education. The Hocking Valley Bank Nursing Scholarship Fund established with the OhioHealth Foundation will provide one or more annual scholarships or awards to an OhioHealth nurse or an associate pursing a nursing degree and residing in a community served by Hocking Valley Bank.
Athens County, OHAthens Messenger

Thoughts on Messenger article

In reference to a statement within the April 19, 2021 Athens Messenger article: House Republicans propose $2 million for Baileys Trail System in the state budget, "But because Athens County and City leaders couldn’t reach an agreement on how to fund the trail the timeline for its construction was upended,” does not accurately reflect the agreed upon development strategy and broad support the Baileys Trail System project has generated. The Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA), the council of governments managing and developing the Baileys Trail System in partnership with the Wayne National Forest, Athens Bicycle Club and other regional stakeholders, has the full support of members. The unified support for the Baileys Trail System is evidenced by elected officials service to the ORCA Board, as representatives of each governmental jurisdiction member.
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Athens Food Rescue seeks help

Sometimes helpers need help themselves. This is one of those times. Athens Food Rescue (AFR) delivers food to people who need it, at the same time reducing waste. This happens every day of the week and did not stop or even slow down during the pandemic. As a matter of...
Athens, OHohio.edu

President M. Duane Nellis' message to faculty and staff regarding presidential transition

The following message was sent to Ohio University faculty and staff on May 13, 2021. I write to share that I have informed the Board of Trustees of my intention to transition out of my role as President of Ohio University effective June 30, 2021. As a tenured member of the faculty, I have decided to return to the important work of teaching, research and discovery – the very passions that motivated my career path in higher education a few decades ago.
Nelsonville, OHAthens Messenger

Nelsonville Council rescinds vote removing Smith, restoring him to Council

Nelsonville City Council voted in a special meeting Thursday to rescind the removal of Council Member Greg Smith from his position, immediately restoring him to council. Smith was initially removed from council after an administrative hearing in late February, in which the body unanimously found Smith to not be a continuous resident of Nelsonville, but instead a resident of neighboring Washington County.
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Rain Barrel Workshop to be hosted on May 27

The Athens Soil and Water Conservation District (Athens SWCD) is offering a Rain Barrel Workshop on Thursday, May 27, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds. Rain barrels collect and store water that runs off your roof and would normally be directed to the street or storm drain. In addition to decreasing the impact of runoff to streams, collecting the rain water can reduce your use of municipal or rural water. A rain barrel is an easy way to get clean, fresh, and free water for your yard and garden.
Athens, OHAthens News

Athens Voice 05-12-21

“I wonder if Athens City Schools ever talks to area organizers. High schoolers were supposed to drop off their textbooks recently (another story as to why, with two weeks left, textbooks are no longer needed) just as The Plains started a major repaving project forcing all the teen drivers to use Johnson Road. It should be interesting when all 4th-6th graders from the whole district get bussed out to the Plains, and all the K-3 Plains and Chauncey kids get bussed into Athens. Maybe communication will commence?”
Athens County, OHAthens Messenger

3 things to know

1. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 5,201 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (1 new case) and 58 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 75 active cases in Athens County. Two additional COVID-related hospitalizations were also reported on the dashboard. There are now 1,087,182 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 19,441 COVID-related deaths.
Ohio Stateohio.edu

Join OHIO DAN in celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day

May 20, 2021, marks the tenth anniversary for Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD). GAAD is an event that promotes digital accessibility and inclusion to individuals with disabilities and impairments. This year, the OHIO Digital Accessibility Network (OHIO-DAN) is working to spread knowledge and awareness to the OHIO campus community on best practices for usability and accessibility.
Athens, OHWOUB

PBS’s “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover” Prepares for Season Four

ATHENS, OH – PBS’s Firing Line with Margaret Hoover, which airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. on WOUB TV, begins its fourth season in July. The series is reprisal of William F. Buckley Jr.’s iconic PBS program which was on the air for 33 years. Hoover’s version aims to provide a platform that is diligent in its commitment to civility and the rigorous exchange of opinion.
Athens, OHohio.edu

M. Duane Nellis announces presidential transition

Ohio University President Dr. M. Duane Nellis announced today his plans to end his tenure as President on June 30, 2021, and transition to faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences. Nellis took office as Ohio University’s 21st President in 2017. Nellis’ career in higher education spans four decades,...