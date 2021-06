On Wednesday April 28th, a victim came into the Fort Payne Police Department to file a report for harassment. The victim stated he was following a Nissan Rogue down Beason Gap. While stopped at the red light, a black male with a gun in his hand and wearing a tactical vest approached the victim sitting in his vehicle an engaged in conversation with him while pointing the gun at the victim’s head. The subject stated to the individual that he was a federal agent. The subject then got in his vehicle and drove off. The victim was able to get the license plate of the subject’s vehicle and give it to officers.