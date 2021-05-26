Western Digital launches new SanDisk Professional storage solutions
Western Digital has launched a number of new storage solutions aimed at professionals and content creators under the refreshed SanDisk Professional branding. Some of the new products under the SanDisk Professional lineup include a 4TB G-Drive ArmorLock portable SSD with enterprise features, as well as G-Raid and G-Raid Shuttle RAID solutions that support Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C support. Western Digital also debuted a SanDisk Professional 4-bay reader docking station meant to support capture from up to four cards simultaneously. It's also launching a new CFExpress VPG400 card that supports video recording with a minimum write speed of 400MB/s and four new Pro-Reader devices that support SuperSpeed USB (with speeds up to 10Gbs).appleinsider.com