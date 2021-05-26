7 Upgrades to Your Hiking Kit Currently on Sale
I’ve poured over REI’s biggest sale of the year to find the best deals on hiking gear that I’ve used for years. There’s nothing too technical or niche here, just good quality stuff that’s versatile, durable, and withstands wear. Everything on this list performs great in the field, and most of these pieces function capably in other areas of life, too. Whether you’re planning a backpacking trip or looking for gear that makes family-friendly hiking easier, you can count on these seven items to work well and last a long time. And they’re all on sale right now.www.outsideonline.com