Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Western Digital launches new SanDisk Professional storage solutions

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Digital has launched a number of new storage solutions aimed at professionals and content creators under the refreshed SanDisk Professional branding. The new SanDisk Professional branding builds on the company's existing SanDisk and G-Technology brands -- and will replace the latter brand. New products include 16 premium storage solutions aimed at professional content creators and enterprise users.

forums.appleinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Devices#Canada#Digital Content#Free Enterprise#Premium Brands#G Technology#Tb G Drive Armorlock#G Raid Shuttle#Cfexpress#400mb S#Superspeed Usb#Western Digital#G Drive#Appleinsider Podcast#Appleinsider Daily#Wikipedia#Hgst#English#Launches#Enterprise Features
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Podcast
Related
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
ComputersComputer Weekly

What digital transformation means for data storage

Digital transformation initiatives have been accelerated by the Covid pandemic, as organisations have been forced to intensify digital channels to their workforce and customers. But digital transformation is a strategic trend visible across all verticals, driven by the gains that can be made by more responsive, real-time and agile working...
ComputersCNET

WD Black SSD for Xbox and PS5, plus new SanDisk Professional line, drive into 2021

At its annual storage launchapalooza, Western Digital on Wednesday announced several new products in its gaming-focused WD Black line as well as a new brand, SanDisk Professional, which will house its G Technology drives, launching with several new products. Notably, for those of us dearly missing an updated model of the Lexar Professional Workflow HR1 card-reader hub, WD gifts us with a modern model of its own.
TechnologySFGate

PriceSpider Launches Digital Shelf Analytics Solution To Improve The Customer Journey

Leader in Brand Commerce Technology Hones Brands' Ability to Influence the Path to Purchase. Today, PriceSpider, the global leader in brand commerce technology, is announcing the availability of Brand Monitor, its powerful digital shelf analytics (DSA) solution that provides brands with data-driven information to drive consistency throughout the customer journey. Brand Monitor leverages PriceSpider’s best-in-class crawling technology to provide actionable insights on how a brand and their competitors present themselves to consumers. It identifies improvements that could be made to improve competitiveness, conversion, and market share.
Electronicsacquiremag.com

Western Digital launches a new Game Drive that can archive up to 50 titles

Compatible with both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, the new WD_Black D30 boasts SSD storage in a drive with speeds of up to 900MB/s. PS5 users can play and store PS4 games and archive PS5 games while Xbox Series X/S users can play and store Xbox One games and archive Xbox Series X/S games. Available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage sizes, the drives also include a detachable stand so you can set it up next to your preferred console.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

For even the most demanding workloads, the new SanDisk Professional portfolio has you covered

IT professionals and content creators have a new resource to turn to for their storage needs, and it stems from a trustworthy heritage. The new SanDisk ProfessionalTM brand, under the umbrella of Western Digital®, is bringing a new line of premium and high-performance storage mediums and interfaces to make storing, transferring, and preserving everything from your work documents to your life’s work a speedy and effortless process.
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

Western Digital's new SSD is aimed at budget gamers

Western Digital announcing a new SSD is pretty exciting stuff. Its WD_Black SN850 is the fastest drive you can get your hands on right now and tops our guide of the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs. Its new drive, the WD_Black SN750 SE is also a PCIe 4.0 drive but is not aimed at the same crowd: instead, it's a drive aimed at offering better value for money.
ComputersHPCwire

Viking Enterprise Solutions Introduces New NVMe-over-Fabrics Enterprise Storage Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2021 — Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation, today announced the VDS2249R, a new 2U enterprise NVMe-oF storage solution that provides optimal performance with extremely low latency. The new product includes a comprehensive software management interface and a unique design that minimizes infrastructure and cost requirements.
Electronicsavnetwork.com

Videotel Digital Offers Alternative Connectivity Solution

The What: Videotel Digital is introducing Cloud Mobile Connect, an ideal solution for alternative connectivity. The What Else: Vidotel Digital’s VP90XD media player can be paired with StudioPro’s cloud service at NO additional cost to supply coverage in remote locations that do not have an internet connection, simply by using a mobile cell network hotspot device. The connection will work via any widely available 4G or 5G hotspot device and data service from any mobile cell network company, so no special data plan is required. Any hotspot device (no additional USB modem or SIM card is necessary) can deliver the needed internet connection to the VP90 via Wi-Fi or Ethernet providing connectivity via StudioPros cloud service in locations that are out of range of traditional hardwired or Wi-Fi internet connections.
ComputersPosted by
GamesRadar+

New PC, Xbox, and PS5 SSD devices from Western Digital are bringing all the speed

Western Digitial (WD) has announced a batch of new SSD models and variants to further bolster its excellent range of storage solutions. Kicking things off, the new WD_Black D30 Game Drive SSD is specifically designed to work with new-gen consoles, and there's a specific Xbox Series X variant that's specially designed for Microsoft's latest consoles, has the stamp of approval, and includes a Game Pass membership at purchase (all options will run last-gen games, and store the new console titles). And while the SN750 SE SSD will sound familiar - the new SE addition to its name sets it apart - and so do some of its key specs.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Western Digital, Percona Join Forces To Extend The Zoned Storage Ecosystem, Targeting Popular MySQL Open-Source Transactional Database

Championing the Zoned Storage initiative, Western Digital Corp. (WDC) - Get Report today announced at its Flash Perspective Event that it has teamed with Percona, a leader in open source database software and services, to unlock the performance benefits of Western Digital's Ultrastar ® DC ZN540 NVMe™ ZNS SSDs for MySQL ® Server, one of the most popular open-source transactional databases in the world.
ComputersBusiness Wire

Western Digital Amps up Its WD_BLACK Gaming Portfolio With Three New SSD Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at its Flash Perspective event, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) unveiled three new SSDs for its WD_BLACK™ portfolio of products, providing gamers around the world with fast, high-performance storage solutions to upgrade their PC and next-gen console gaming experience. “Our WD_BLACK brand delivers a clear and...
Technologydigg.com

Could We Run Out Of Digital Storage Space?

We tend to think of "the cloud" as infinite — but could we actually ever run out of digital storage space? The answer is a little complicated. Tech experts weigh in. Not enough space on your hard drive? No worries, just upload it to the cloud — you'll never want for space there, right? Tech experts say that, in theory, digital storage space has no real limit. But there are a few complications, and even if space isn't an issue, other problems may arise.
TechnologyHEXUS.net

TEAMGROUP Launches All-Round Storage Solutions

_ Leading memory brand TEAMGROUP is returning to COMPUTEX 2021 with all of its sub-brands with full force. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to ravage the globe, the organizers of COMPUTEX have canceled the physical exhibition and switched to an online dual platform exhibition (exhibition dates: 5/31/2021–6/30/2021). As a Taiwanese brand, TEAMGROUP is excited to launch three all-round storage solutions simultaneously at this year’s online COMPUTEX expo. The three themes of the products are “heat dissipation,” “large storage capacity,” and “DDR5,” which corresponds with TEAMGROUP’s slogan at the 2021 online expo: “Chill the Heat, Feel the Speed, Make it Big.” The exhibition will unveil TEAMGROUP’s all-round solutions, and consumers will be able to get a first glimpse of TEAMGROUP’s exciting showcase video on its official social media pages and COMPUTEX’s dual online platforms. TEAMGROUP’s 2021 showcase begins with the theme of “heat dissipation,” followed by “large storage capacity,” and lastly, the new generation of “DDR5.”
Businessdesign-reuse.com

Hardent Joins Samsung SAFE IP Partner Program & Launches New Display IP Subsystem Solution in Collaboration with Rambus

-- Hardent, a leading provider of video compression IP cores, today announced it has joined the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem™ (SAFE™) as a member of the IP Partner Program. Samsung Foundry customers can now take advantage of Hardent's VESA® Display Stream Compression (DSC) IP cores as part of a new display IP subsystem solution offered in collaboration with Rambus.
Computersnewsverses.com

Western Digital companions with Percona to optimize drives for MySQL

Western Digital on Wednesday introduced it is partnering with Percona, which builds open supply database software program and providers, to optimize its Zoned Namespaces (ZNS) drives for MySQL. The partnership underscores Western Digital’s dedication to creating information heart infrastructure merchandise and its technique of working with companions to convey its merchandise to market.
TechnologySecurityInfoWatch

Pivot3’s Surveillance Series Edge Video Storage Solution

LOUISVILLE, Colorado, May 25, 2021 — Pivot3, the leader in intelligent software for simplified security and surveillance infrastructure solutions, announced today the Pivot3 Surveillance Series Edge, an optimized product offering for edge and distributed physical security environments. Surveillance Series Edge incorporates the same Acuity software-based intelligence and automation used by all Pivot3 Surveillance Series solutions to deliver higher levels of resilience, management simplicity and efficiencies than infrastructure based on basic video recording servers or separate servers and storage systems.