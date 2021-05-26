Western Digital launches new SanDisk Professional storage solutions

_ Leading memory brand TEAMGROUP is returning to COMPUTEX 2021 with all of its sub-brands with full force. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to ravage the globe, the organizers of COMPUTEX have canceled the physical exhibition and switched to an online dual platform exhibition (exhibition dates: 5/31/2021–6/30/2021). As a Taiwanese brand, TEAMGROUP is excited to launch three all-round storage solutions simultaneously at this year’s online COMPUTEX expo. The three themes of the products are “heat dissipation,” “large storage capacity,” and “DDR5,” which corresponds with TEAMGROUP’s slogan at the 2021 online expo: “Chill the Heat, Feel the Speed, Make it Big.” The exhibition will unveil TEAMGROUP’s all-round solutions, and consumers will be able to get a first glimpse of TEAMGROUP’s exciting showcase video on its official social media pages and COMPUTEX’s dual online platforms. TEAMGROUP’s 2021 showcase begins with the theme of “heat dissipation,” followed by “large storage capacity,” and lastly, the new generation of “DDR5.”