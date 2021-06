RED HOOK, N.Y. — A barn located at 412 state Route 199 was destroyed by a fire late Sunday that drew firefighters from four fire departments. The fire was called in at 8:54 p.m., according to a press release from the Red Hook Fire Company. Firefighters Red Hook and Tivoli were on the scene within four minutes of the call, but found the barn fully involved, with another structure as well as several propane storage tanks nearby, according to the release.