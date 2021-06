SAGINAW, MI - It’s getting closer to the date where Saginaw plans to reinstate utility shutoffs as it contends with a large sum of delinquent water bills from residents. City Manager Tim Morales had previously informed the city council during a public meeting on Monday, May 24 meeting that Saginaw currently has a water utility delinquency balance of approximately $1 million. Since the state order prohibiting water shutoffs expired in March, Morales announced during the meeting that the city as the will be resuming shutoffs for water utility customers on June 15.