Stock futures are seeing modest gains before the opening bell this morning, with Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures up 83 points at last check, while S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures are pointed slightly higher. The blue-chip index is fresh off its fourth-straight daily win, but speculation regarding inflation is still permeating through the market. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency Dogecoin is soaring after Coinbase (COIN) started accepting inbound transfers to Coinbase Pro.